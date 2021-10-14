UK Mortgages Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:UKML)

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of UK Mortgages stock opened at GBX 69.99 ($0.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.45. UK Mortgages has a 12 month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99).
