Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

