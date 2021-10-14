Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 564.5% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNCY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.