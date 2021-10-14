Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 564.5% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on UNCY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.
NASDAQ UNCY opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.
