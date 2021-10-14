Unified Trust Company N.A. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 21.8% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A. owned about 0.38% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $73,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.70. 28,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,401. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

