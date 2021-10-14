Unified Trust Company N.A. Buys 6,180 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

CMCSA stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,509,396. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $248.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.