Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.8% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. 369,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

