Unified Trust Company N.A. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $79.69. 1,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,587. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85.

