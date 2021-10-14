Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 1,981 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

