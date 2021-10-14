Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 2,385 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,455,000 after buying an additional 197,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE APH traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.13. 30,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.