United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $29.85 on Thursday. United Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

In other news, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $26,251.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $42,972.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBOH. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.