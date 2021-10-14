United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $157.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,320 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $157,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,124. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

