United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,187,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $66,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 332.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 62,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 108,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

VZ stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 875,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,593,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

