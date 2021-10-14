United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,434 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $91,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,518,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.54. The company had a trading volume of 198,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average is $130.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

