United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.88 Per Share

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce earnings per share of $6.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.23 and the lowest is $6.58. United Rentals posted earnings of $5.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $21.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.12 to $22.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.01 to $27.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,147,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock traded up $12.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.34. 418,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.10 and its 200 day moving average is $330.57. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $167.25 and a twelve month high of $369.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

