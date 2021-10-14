United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of United Rentals worth $23,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

URI stock traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

