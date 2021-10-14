UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.65-18.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.76. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.650-$18.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $403.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.79.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

