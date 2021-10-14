Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.27. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 495,890 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

