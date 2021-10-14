Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

