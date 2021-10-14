Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 4.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. 194,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,205,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $788.38 million, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,220 shares of company stock worth $289,072. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

