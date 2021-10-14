Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.22 Billion Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,307,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.75% of Universal Health Services worth $1,216,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $638,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UHS opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.71.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

