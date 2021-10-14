Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,477,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.67% of Lamb Weston worth $1,248,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

