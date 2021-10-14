Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.64% of Annaly Capital Management worth $1,108,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

