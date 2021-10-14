Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,333,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Henry Schein worth $1,137,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

