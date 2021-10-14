Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 77,795 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,387,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Five9 worth $1,171,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

