Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Reduced by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 14.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $60,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.23. 28,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

