Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $501,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.12. 41,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,456. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.