Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCLT opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.67. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.