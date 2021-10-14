Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

