Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $15,448,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.30 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

