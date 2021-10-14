Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

