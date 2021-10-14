Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $212.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

