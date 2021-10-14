VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $46.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

