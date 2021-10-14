VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.80 and last traded at $57.33. 3,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

