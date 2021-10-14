Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $878,000 Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.