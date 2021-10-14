Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $928,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

