Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $965,000 Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,790 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 166,922.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,734 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nokia by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Nokia by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 221,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.