Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,912 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 976,231 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in LivePerson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after buying an additional 196,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,952,000 after buying an additional 86,357 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.