Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,227 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

