ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. Equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

