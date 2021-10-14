Vimeo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,474 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 442% compared to the average volume of 1,010 put options.

VMEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

VMEO opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Vimeo has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

