Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $32,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Shares of DLR traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

