Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of ViacomCBS worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

VIAC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

