Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 7,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $32,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 64.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 255,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,490,000 after buying an additional 99,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Shares of DLR traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.19. 6,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,489. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.66 and a 200 day moving average of $153.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

