Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 16,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,612,000 after acquiring an additional 465,330 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $98.26. 362,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,025,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $179.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Argus increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

