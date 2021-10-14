Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 68,300 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in KLA were worth $26,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,371,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2,687.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,065,000 after purchasing an additional 227,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,218,000 after purchasing an additional 210,252 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $9.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.66. 6,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

