Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,800 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,112,000 after purchasing an additional 285,204 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $5.36 on Thursday, hitting $244.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

