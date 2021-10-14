Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VRDN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

