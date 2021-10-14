Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 141.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.50. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 909,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

