VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

Shares of VTGN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,249. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $484.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. On average, analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

