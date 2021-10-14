Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VITL. Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 0.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 85.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 359.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 207,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 169.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 65.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 132,421 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

